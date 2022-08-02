Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro to launch October 13: report

Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might be available for pre-order starting October 6th, according to new details shared by YouTube leaker Jon Prosser via his Front Page Tech blog.

Prosser notes that “very reputable sources” claim Google’s upcoming flagships will go live for pre-orders on October 6th, which likely means Google will hold an event to announce the devices that day (or near that day at least). Moreover, the devices will officially launch on the 13th.

That’s all that Prosser shares in the blog post, aside from linking to several older Pixel leaks as evidence of accuracy. However, Prosser has had a mixed record on leaks before, and any rumour — no matter how reputable the source — should be considered with a healthy dose of skepticism.

As seems to be the norm for Google now, the company tried to get out ahead of leakers by revealing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at its I/O developer conference in May. However, Google didn’t share many details beyond pictures of the design, confirmation that the phones would sport a ‘next-gen Google Tensor chip’ (Tensor 2?), and Android 13. Oh, and Google shared the colour options: ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Hazel’ for the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel 7 will come in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Lemongrass.’

Since then, some other details about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have leaked. Thanks to these details, we’re pretty sure the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport similar displays to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and there may be some minor camera improvements as well. Plus, a prototype Pixel 7 Pro made it out into the wild, where it went up for sale on eBay and was scraped for data about Tensor 2.

Ultimately, October is a pretty safe bet for the launch month of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google typically unveils its new Pixel flagships in October, and they become available shortly after. It remains to be seen whether the predicted dates are accurate — hopefully so, I’d love an early October release window.

Header image credit: Google

Source: Front Page Tech