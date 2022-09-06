Apple might have plans for a new, cheaper Apple Watch

It’s a morning of Apple leaks.

Apple could have plans to reveal a smartwatch “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE,” according to a report from the New York Times. The publication says that this new wearable is part of the tech giant’s effort to “compete more aggressively for young smartwatch customers” and describes it as a “stopgap cellphone for kids.”

The cheaper take on the SE will reportedly be closely tied to its ‘Family Setup’ feature that allows users without an iPhone to use a cellular-connected Apple Watch, offering access to phone calls, apps, messaging and more directly from the wearable.

Given the Apple Watch SE starts at $362 for the 40mm version, it’s likely that this new, cheaper version of the smartwatch will start in the $300 range. While the Apple Watch SE is a very capable wearable, it lacks the always-on display featured in the more expensive Series 5, Series 6 and Series 7, a great feature that I’ve found very useful over the past few years.

At its September 7th keynote, Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series and a new high-end Apple Watch Pro. For everything to expect from Apple’s upcoming fall hardware presentation, follow this link.

Source: New York Times