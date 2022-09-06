fbpx
Apple Watch Pro to feature exclusive Bands and Watch Faces

The high-end Apple Watch will likely be revealed on September 7th

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Sep 6, 202211:10 AM EDT
Apple Watch Series 8

Following recent CAD-based renders that offer the best look at the Apple Watch Pro we’ve seen yet, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple’s upcoming high-end wearable will feature exclusive watch Bands and Faces.

In a recent tweet, Gurman says that the new Bands will “play into the extreme sports theme” and hints that the wearable will likely have a line of straps made exclusively for it. It’s unclear if Apple plans to partner with another company for these bands, as it does with its Nike and Hermès straps.

Last week, Gurman mentioned that while old Apple Watch Bands will still work with the Apple Watch Pro, they won’t fit perfectly.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a 47mm case, a flat 1.99-inch display and a new “programmable” side button. The smartwatch’s digital crown also seems larger than the Series 7’s.

Apple will also likely launch a new Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8 at its upcoming September 7th keynote. For everything we expect to see at the event, follow this link.

Source: @markgurman Via: 9to5Mac

