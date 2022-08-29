Cellular Pixel Watch could cost $399: report

Google’s much-anticipated Pixel Watch is expected to launch later this year alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. There are plenty of rumours circulating about the Pixel Watch features, but now 9to5Google has detailed the price.

Citing a “source familiar with the matter,” 9to5 reports the LTE-capable Pixel Watch will cost $399 USD (about $518.76 CAD). The publication didn’t share a price for the Wi-Fi-only model of the Pixel Watch, but it would likely be lower than the cost of the cellular variant.

To put that in perspective, it’s the same as the U.S. cost for the base model Apple Watch Series 7 (the Series 7 starts at $529 in Canada). On the Android side, the main comparison would likely be to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5, which starts at $419.99 CAD for the LTE model. The Watch 5 Pro starts at $559.99 CAD.

Moreover, Google-owned Fitbit just launched its latest smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2, priced at $399 CAD, which doesn’t include LTE. 9to5 suggests Google intends for Fitbit’s devices to occupy the affordable range, so it seems the Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch will sit somewhere between the price of the Sense 2 and the LTE Pixel Watch.

So far, we know the Pixel Watch will sport a circular design with a spinning ‘crown,’ will come in ‘Silver,’ ‘Black,’ and ‘Gold,’ and feature Fitbit integration. Moreover, 9to5 said the Pixel Watch would run on Samsung’s older Exynos 9110 and feature a coprocessor, 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Pixel Watch battery clocks in at just shy of 300mAh, which is expected to last about a day. Finally, it looks like the Pixel Watch will use a magnetic charger with a USB-C connecter on the other end, and the bottom of the watch includes a sensor array very similar to what you’d find on the Fitbit Charge 5.

Image credit: Google

Source: 9to5Google