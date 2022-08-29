fbpx
Apple Watch Pro might not work with older Apple Watch straps

There's also a possibility older straps will work with the Watch Pro but won't look as seamless

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Aug 29, 20224:47 PM EDT
Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch backwards compatibility Watch Band dream could soon be over.

As first reported by MacRumors, leaker UnclePan says Apple’s rumoured rugged smartwatch might not work with current Watch Bands.

Though the Apple Watch’s size has changed over the years, Bands have always still fit the smartwatch. For example, the Series 3’s 38mm and 42mm size fits the Series 4’s 40mm and 44mm Watch Band and vice versa. Even the Series 7’s 45mm bands still work with earlier versions of the wearable.

With recent rumours pointing at the Apple Watch Pro featuring a roughly 2-inch display in a 47mm case size, Apple’s 38mm/42mm/40mm/44mm Watch Bands might not work well with the much larger wearable. On the other hand, the Series 7’s bigger 45mm strap could fit more seamlessly with the Watch Pro, given it’s slightly larger.

However, Mark Gurman says older Watch Bands will likely still work with the Apple Watch Pro, although they “won’t fit as well or look as seamless.”

Rumoured Apple Watch Pro features include longer battery life, satellite connectivity, a titanium casing, an S8 chip and an entirely new design that features flatter edges.

Of course, it’s worth approaching these recent Apple Watch Pro rumours with a heavy dose of skepticism since the Apple Watch Series 7 was supposed to feature a full redesign but ended up looking very similar to the Series 6.

Apple will likely reveal its Apple Watch Pro at its upcoming fall hardware event on September 7th.

Source: Weibo ‘UnclePan,’ @markgurman Via: MacRumors

