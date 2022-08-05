Save up to 49 percent on Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Echo devices

Amazon has created some dramatic savings on select Alexa-enabled Echo devices and Fire TV Sticks, which was one of the top sellers during Prime Day 2022.
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $50.99 (save 49%)
- Echo Show 8 for $81.99 (save 37%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick for $89.99 (save 23%)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Fire TV Stick for $89.98 (save 21%)
- Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K for $164.98 (save 17%)
- Echo Dot with Clock and Fire TV Stick 4K for $119.98 (save 21%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada