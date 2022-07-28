Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in August 2022

Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August.
- Calico (regularly $14.99) — Available August 1 to 31st
- ScourgeBringer (regularly $21.99) — Available August 16th – September 15th
- Saint’s Row 2 (regularly $9.99) — Available 1 to 15th
- Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine — (regularly $14.99): Available 16th to 31st
It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month or $29.99/three months.
Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.
