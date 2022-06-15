Koodo thanking some customers with 5GB of free monthly bonus data

Some Koodo customers received texts from the carrier thanking them for “sticking with Koodo” and offering 5GB of bonus monthly data for free.

MobileSyrup‘s own Bradly Shankar received one such message (you can check out the screenshot below). My wife receive a similar message from Koodo today as well. The message reads:

“Koodo: Hi, Bradly. Thanks for sticking with Koodo! To show our appreciation, we added 5GB of bonus monthly data to your account for no additional cost. Check out this gift by logging into Self-Serve… It will stay on until you change your plan or upgrade your phone.”

Koodo calls the gesture a “random act of happiness” in the message. It’s not clear how widespread the offer is, but any Koodo customers out there will want to keep an eye out for a similar message.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time Koodo has offered 5GB of bonus data. The Telus flanker brand sent out nearly identical messages to customers in December offering 5GB monthly data bonuses.