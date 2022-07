If you head to Gamestop.ca right now you should be tossed in the virtual line for a chance to buy a PlayStation 5 bundle that includes Horizon Forbidden West and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Sales started at 10 AM and a tweet notifying shoppers says that there is a limit of one per household. The total cost of the bundle is $779.98 CAD.

https://twitter.com/GameStopCanada/status/1549391196161810441?s=20&t=76I7T_T1fI0Xypi_rqQnLQ