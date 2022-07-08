‘The Mighty Bowser’ LEGO set will be released October 1st

Get ready for a set that will knock your blocks off. Lego has added The Mighty Bowser set to the Lego Super Mario product line.

With 2,807 pieces and controllable movements, you’ll be able to build and display this iconic Bowser figure once it’s on sale on October 1st. The set also includes a fireball launching ability just like the Bowser in the Super Mario games.

The Mighty Bowser set joins the Mario, Luigi, and Peach sets offered by LEGO as part of its 2020 partnership with Nintendo.

For more information on the LEGO Mighty Bowser set, check out the LEGO website.

Image Credit: LEGO

Source: LEGO