Federal investment to bring high-speed internet to Campbellville, Ontario

The Government of Canada is investing $750,000 to increase connectivity for households in Campbellville, Ontario.

The money is coming through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) and will benefit 357 rural households. The federal government awarded the contract to Mage Networks.

“We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed internet,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

“Investments like this one in Campbellville help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones.”

The government has made similar funding announcements for Ontario through the UBF in the past. The announcements are working towards the government’s goal to ensure that 98 percent of the country’s residents have access to high-speed internet by 2026.

A map outlining all announcements made under the UBF is available here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada