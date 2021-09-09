Lego unveils new 2064-piece set that features worlds from Super Mario 64

Lego has unveiled its next Nintendo-licensed product, and it’s a huge ‘Question Block’ from Super Mario titles.

In-game, hitting the Question Block awarded you with an item, such as a ‘Super Mushroom,’ ‘Fire Flower,’ ‘Coins,’ ‘Propeller Mushroom,’ and more, depending on the Super Mario title you’re playing.

In the new real-life version, the Question Block opens up to reveal tiny replicas of several of Super Mario 64’s worlds, including ‘Peach’s Castle,’ ‘Bob-omb Battlefield,’ ‘Cool, Cool Mountain’ and ‘Lethal Lava Trouble.’

There are also ten ‘micro figures of hard-to-forget characters that can be placed in the worlds, including Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin and baby penguin.

Further, you can use the Lego Mario and Lego Luigi figurines (from the 71360/71387 starter course) to interact with the block. Place them around the Question Block worlds “and collect 10 hidden Power Stars to reveal secret reactions and more.”

Lego says, “This LEGO Super Mario set is part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits designed for adults who enjoy fun, creative, DIY projects.”

The Nintendo-licensed Question Mark Block costs $199.99 and will be available starting October 1st. Learn more here.

Image credit: Lego

Source: Lego