Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab with new gamepad colours, side caps and more

Microsoft has revealed that it’s expanding the customizable controller Xbox Design Lab with several new “pastel” colours, including ‘Soft Pink,’ ‘Soft Orange,’ ‘Soft Green’ and ‘Soft Purple.’

Along with the new top case colours, the Design Lab will now offer several different side cap hues, including ‘Mineral Camo,’ ‘Arctic Camo,’ ‘Forest Camo,’ ‘Sandglow Camo’ and ‘Blaze Camo.’

The Xbox Design Lab is also making its way to 11 new countries: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Slovakia, Switzerland and Taiwan later this year.

Alongside this news, Microsoft also confirmed that it’s releasing an Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Samsung Smart TVs and a demo of titles for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox Design Lab custom controllers start at $84.99.

Image credit: Microsoft