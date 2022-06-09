Microsoft is adding new Xbox Cloud Gaming integrations to Edge on desktop

Microsoft has revealed that several new gaming-focused features are coming to the desktop version of its Edge web browser.

First off, a new personalized gaming home page that includes gaming news, guides, livestreams and more will be added alongside the Xbox Cloud Gaming library and recently played titles. The tech giant is also adding a “built-in clarity boost” that aims to make cloud-based gameplay look sharper over Xbox Cloud Gaming on Edge and Windows.

Further, a new Games menu in Edge will be home to several casual arcade titles like Microsoft Solitare, Atari Asteroids, Microsoft Jewel and more.

Microsoft is also launching a new Windows 11 HDR calibration app, a controller bar that lists recently played games and shortcuts to launchers. Finally, the company says that it’s also working to better optimize titles with improved Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support in Windows 11.

Along with this reveal, Microsoft also confirmed that it’s releasing an Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Samsung smart TVs and monitors and demos of titles for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Image credit: Microsoft