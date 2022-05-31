Apple likely won’t reveal its AR/VR headset at WWDC 2022

Despite earlier rumours hinting that Apple could reveal its long-awaited augmented reality/virtual reality AR/VR headset at WWDC, that likely is no longer the case.

In a pair of recent tweets, often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that while Apple’s mixed reality (MR) headset will launch in 2023, the tech giant doesn’t want to reveal the headset too early because it would allow its competitors to “immediately kick off copycat projects.”

It still takes some time before Apple AR/MR headset enters mass production, so I don't think Apple will release AR/MR headset and rumored realityOS at WWDC this year. Apple's competitors worldwide can't wait to see the hardware spec and OS design for Apple's AR/MR headset. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 31, 2022

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, another often-accurate source of Apple leaks and rumours, also recently stated that Apple likely wouldn’t reveal its AR/VR headset during its 2022 WWDC keynote.

With all of this in mind, Apple recently trademarked ‘realityOS,‘ the rumoured name of its headset’s operating system.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is rumoured to feature dual 4K displays, several 3D sensors and a price tag in the range of $3,000 USD price tag (roughly $3,736 CAD). Some rumours also point to the headset being powered by the tech giant’s M1 chip.

