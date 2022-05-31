British Columbia leads Canada in zero-emissions vehicle adoption: study

A new report from analytics firm IHS Markit suggests that new electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Canada increased by 52 percent year-over-year during the first quarter of 2022.

The market share of battery electric vehicles (BEV) increased to about 6.2 percent, with British Columbia leading the race, accounting for 13.6 percent of all new light vehicles in the province. British Columbia also leads the nation in ZEV (zero-emissions vehicle) adoption, with a 17.1 percent market share.

Tesla was the brand leader in Q1 2022, marking an increase to 12,221 BEV sales in the quarter, along with Hyundai, with 1,099 PHEV (Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) sales. Registrations for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs – EVs and plug-in hybrids), increased by 48 percent year over year, accounting for 8.3 percent of all new light cars.

ZEV registrations in British Columbia account for 26 percent of all ZEV registrations in Canada, whereas Quebec accounted for 39 percent of all ZEV registrations in Canada in Q1 2022. Ontario accounted for 28 percent of all new ZEV registration in Canada during the same time frame.

“Inventory constraints, new BEV and PHEV entrants, and increased fuel prices have accelerated the uptake of BEV and PHEV vehicles in the Canadian market,” reads the report.

The report from IHS Markit comes soon after the Federal government announced that it is expanding incentives for its Zero-Emission Vehicles program to include minivans, pickup trucks and SUVs. You can find the full report, here.

Image credit: IHS Markit

Source: IHS Markit Via: TeslaNorth