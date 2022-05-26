Instagram is down, users report trouble logging in

If you’ve been facing issues loading Instagram Stories, posts, or DMs, fret not, you’re not alone.

Outage tracking service Downdetector displays that users of the Meta-owned application have been facing issues logging in, along with connectivity issues since 12pm ET/9am PT.

It’s worth noting that other Meta-owned services, including Facebook and WhatsApp, don’t seem to be affected.

Instagram hasn’t released an official statement about the update yet. Back in October, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app said that it is testing a feature that will let alert users of outages or technical difficulties directly in the app. It seems as though the feature is still in testing because the app has no mention of an outage currently.

It’s unclear what the cause of Instagram’s technical difficulty is. The last time the photo-sharing app had an outage was on October 4th, 2021, when it went down alongside Facebook and WhatsApp.

There’s no other social media platform that has been down THIS many times other than Instagram. And the reason for that is.. they just need to let it BE! 🫠 We’re totally cool if there’s no update for 2 weeks. — Jelena | Social Media Manager | Utopian 💭 (@JOstrovska) May 26, 2022

Glad to see #instagramdown so I know I’m not the only one, thought I got hacked for a minute 🙃 — Misbah.. (@Misbah096) May 26, 2022

me running to twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/UHIPAA4d4c — Hassan (@realhassanc1) May 26, 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock