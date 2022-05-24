Apple confirms its virtual WWDC keynote is set for June 6 at 1pm ET

Though Apple already confirmed a few weeks ago that WWDC 2022 will run from June 6th to the 10th, the tech giant has revealed the timing for the annual event’s keynote — 1pm ET/10am PT.

Similar to years past, Apple will hold this year’s event remotely, though it will offer an in-person watch party for a small group of developers.

WWDC is typically software-focused and focused on the tech giant showing off updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and more, but rumours point to the tech giant possibly finally revealing its often-reported virtual reality headset.

Along with the new headset, there’s a possibility the tech giant could reveal a new iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and even an M1-powered Mac Pro.

MobileSyrup will have more on WWDC in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Apple