Apple is reportedly working on a foldable with a second e-ink display

Given the popularity of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Flip line, it’s not surprising to learn that Apple is reportedly experimenting with a similar foldable design.

According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a foldable smartphone/tablet that features a secondary Electronic Paper Display (EPD) cover screen. Kuo goes on to say that the technology is also being tested in “tablet-like applications.” Apple is reportedly exploring the technology because of its “excellent power-saving” capabilities.

Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

Reports regarding Apple’s plans for a foldable smartphone/tablet plans have surfaced several times over the past few years. In May 2021, Kuo reported that Apple could have plans to drop its foldable in 2023 and that the tech giant expects to ship 20 million units in its first year. Then in December of the same year, display analyst Ross Young said that Apple won’t release a foldable smartphone until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.

It’s unclear if Apple’s foldable device falls under the iPhone or iPad line since Kuo’s latest prediction doesn’t mention a display size for the device.

Whatever the case, Apple’s foldable device is likely still years away from release.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: The Verge