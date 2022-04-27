These PS Now titles might not make it to Sony’s upcoming PS Plus tiered service

Sony’s upcoming PS Plus expansion, which merges PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, and offers additional perks is slated to launch in Canada on June 13th.

Up until now, the PS Now service gave users access to a wide range of PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles, and the same will still be offered but under different tiers. You can read more about the new PS Plus tiers, what they offer, and how much they will cost in Canada here.

While the older generation games would still be available in the higher tiers of the new PS Plus expansion, according to Reddit user “Cobra_Bite,” (via VideoGaamesChronicle) several games that are currently available on PlayStation Now would not be available in the expansion.

Said games currently show an expiry date for May, and might not be available in the PS Plus expansion.

Check out some of the titles that might not make it to the new PS Plus service below:

Hotel Transylvania 3

NBA 2K18

Sonic Mania

Silent Hill HD Collection

Virtua Fighter V

WWE 2K19

Bomberman Ultra

Metal Gear Rising

The Revenge of Shinobi

Yakuza 4 and 5

Check out all the games that might not make it to the new service on “Cobra_Bite’s” Reddit post here.

From what we know so far, PS Plus will have three tiers, namely PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, with monthly pricing coming in at $11.99 CAD, $17.99 CAD and $21.99, respectively.

Source: ‘Cobra_Bite’ on Reddit, Via: VideoGaamesChronicle