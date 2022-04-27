Disney’s new life-simulation game comes to Xbox and PC this summer

Disney fans are in for a treat. Gameloft Montreal has announced that a new life-simulation game, titled Disney Dreamlight Valley, is on the way.

The game will be available in early access on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10/11 PC, Mac, PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get early access this summer, while the full free-to-play launch will follow in 2023.

“Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about giving players the chance to live a magical life alongside iconic Disney and Pixar characters,” reads Xbox’s blog post about the upcoming life simulation title. “Players step into the dream world of Dreamlight Valley, embarking on an enchanting quest to restore a once-idyllic village now desolate and full of night thorns.”

The game will task you with uncovering mysterious secrets and exploring diverse realms based on Disney and Pixar worlds, while you help the citizens of your town recover their lost memories. Additionally, you’ll meet familiar characters along the way — each of whom will have their own “Friendship Goals.” You’ll be able to reach this friendship goal by “exploration, gift-giving, and other fun activities.”

The game will constantly receive new content updates as new Disney and Pixar movies are released and give you several options to customize your character and the town you’ll live in.

Image credit: Disney

Via: Xbox