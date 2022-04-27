Netflix previews summer 2022 movie slate, including The Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

Netflix has unveiled its summer lineup of original movies for this year.

Headlining the pack is The Gray Man, an action-thriller that’s also its most expensive original film to date. Notably, the film re-teams Chris Evans with the creative team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directors Anthony and Joe Russo, while Canada’s own Ryan Gosling co-stars.

See below for the complete list. Since there are a lot of movies, we’ll spotlight some of the more notable ones.

May 6th

Along for the Ride

The Takedown (Loin Du Périph)

Thar

May 11th

Operation Mincemeat

May 13th

Senior Year

May 19th

A Perfect Pairing

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

June 3rd

Interceptor

June 8th

Hustle (Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah basketball comedy)

June 14th

Halftime

June 15th

The Wrath of God

June 17th

Spiderhead (sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth)

June 19th

Civil

June 22nd

Love & Gelato

July 6th

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

July 8th

Dangerous Liaisons

The Sea Beast

July 15th

Persuasion

July 22nd

The Gray Man

July 29th

Purple Hearts

August 5th

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

August 12th

Day Shift (vampire action flick starring Jamie Foxx)

13: The Musical

August 26th

Me Time

September 1st

Love in the Villa

The following movies, meanwhile, have undated “summer” release windows:

Beauty

Buba: Once Upon A Crime

Carter

Don’t Blame Karma!

Fenced In

For Jojo

I Came By

The Man From Toronto (Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson action-comedy set in Toronto and filmed in the Toronto area)

Pipa

Seoul Vibe

Togo

Wedding Season

Of course, this only includes summer flicks — Netflix has previously teased its lineup for the whole year, which includes the highly anticipated Knives Out 2.

Netflix has been in the news in the past couple of weeks following the streamer’s confirmation that it lost subscribers in the most recent quarter. As it anticipates further losses in the next quarter, the company has confirmed that it’s looking into cracking down on password sharing and rolling out an ad-supported cheaper tier. While films like The Gray Man and Knives Out 2 are undeniably significant, it remains to be seen what effect — if any — they’ll have on the company’s declining business.

Source: Netflix