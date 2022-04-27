Netflix previews summer 2022 movie slate, including The Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

Netflix has unveiled its summer lineup of original movies for this year.
Headlining the pack is The Gray Man, an action-thriller that’s also its most expensive original film to date. Notably, the film re-teams Chris Evans with the creative team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directors Anthony and Joe Russo, while Canada’s own Ryan Gosling co-stars.
See below for the complete list. Since there are a lot of movies, we’ll spotlight some of the more notable ones.
May 6th
- Along for the Ride
- The Takedown (Loin Du Périph)
- Thar
May 11th
- Operation Mincemeat
May 13th
- Senior Year
May 19th
- A Perfect Pairing
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
June 3rd
- Interceptor
June 8th
- Hustle (Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah basketball comedy)
June 14th
- Halftime
June 15th
- The Wrath of God
June 17th
- Spiderhead (sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth)
June 19th
- Civil
June 22nd
- Love & Gelato
July 6th
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
July 8th
- Dangerous Liaisons
- The Sea Beast
July 15th
Persuasion
July 22nd
- The Gray Man
July 29th
- Purple Hearts
August 5th
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
August 12th
- Day Shift (vampire action flick starring Jamie Foxx)
- 13: The Musical
August 26th
- Me Time
September 1st
- Love in the Villa
The following movies, meanwhile, have undated “summer” release windows:
- Beauty
- Buba: Once Upon A Crime
- Carter
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Fenced In
- For Jojo
- I Came By
- The Man From Toronto (Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson action-comedy set in Toronto and filmed in the Toronto area)
- Pipa
- Seoul Vibe
- Togo
- Wedding Season
Of course, this only includes summer flicks — Netflix has previously teased its lineup for the whole year, which includes the highly anticipated Knives Out 2.
Netflix has been in the news in the past couple of weeks following the streamer’s confirmation that it lost subscribers in the most recent quarter. As it anticipates further losses in the next quarter, the company has confirmed that it’s looking into cracking down on password sharing and rolling out an ad-supported cheaper tier. While films like The Gray Man and Knives Out 2 are undeniably significant, it remains to be seen what effect — if any — they’ll have on the company’s declining business.
Source: Netflix