Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [April 28 – May 4]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Get the perfect gift for mom on Canada’s best network. Save $120 on Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch SE.
Ongoing deals:
- Find the latest clearance and sale accessories for your device.
- Get three lines with 75 GB of shareable data for an average of $53.33/mo. in QC, $58.33/mo in MB & SK and $68.33/mo in Main Regions.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Buy a new phone online and save $50, shop now.
- Get 5GB of data for only $45/mo in QC, MB and SK and for $55/mo in main regions.
- Fibe Internet + Fibe TV app – Bonus Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term (QC only)
- Fibe TV app – Bonus Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term (QC only)
- Fibe Internet + Fibe TV app – Bonus Get Crave for 12 months with subscription + Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term. (ON only)
- Fibe 50 Internet + Fibe TV – BONUS Get Crave for 12 months with subscription (ON Only)
- Online Exclusive – Get a $150 Visa* prepaid card with select TV and Internet bundles on a 2-year TV contract term. (ON only)
- Limited time offer – Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade-in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade-in your old phone.
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50. (main regions)
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade-in your device and get a minimum of $100 towards a new one.
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Get Samsung S20 FE 5G for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $25/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service. Enter daily on the Fido app.
Ongoing deals:
- This week’s Fido XTRA: A discount! Get a huge discount on JAM wireless earbuds with TSC! Only on the Fido app.
- Give a phone a new life! Lowered prices on ALL Certified Pre-owned phones. Get yours today starting at $0 down with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- Spring cleaning clearance on the phones you want! Dropped prices on ENTIRE selection of Clearance phones. Stock is limited, so better act fast!
- Trade in. Trade up. Get a trade-in credit of $360! For a limited time only, trade in an eligible iPhone 11 to get a new phone with Fido Payment Program and select plans.
- Get iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, XR, SE (2020), iPhone 12 mini and TCL 20 Pro 5G on Clearance
- Save up to $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 75u or 150u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Apple iPad 7 is on clearance
- Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- Various smartphones on deals
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- Enjoy your TV content on all your screens with the unlimited 60 Internet+ TV App 5 choices plan for only $70/mo
Ongoing deals:
- Get a Mobile plan at 4 GB for $40 per month, and 10 GB in bonuses.
- The new generation of iPhone SE is now available
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 6GB, 10GB , 15GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Don’t wait another second! Get 6GB for $45.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Combine a Mobile plan to an Internet plan and get a $10 monthly discount.
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- The new Vrai platform is offered for 3 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for 3 months
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Get the Galaxy A53 5G for $0 with the Tab
Ongoing deals:
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Get 6GB of data for just $39 /month
- Get the TCL 20 Pro for $10 /month on a Talk and Text plan. $550 savings!
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $17.67/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Get the iPhone mini 12 128GB for only $16/mo or 24 months, $0 down and 0% interest with Upfront Edge and financing with Rogers Infinite plans when you return your device in 2 years.
- Score the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $20/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on Rogers Infinite plans.
Ongoing deals:
- ROGERS PREFERRED PROGRAM OFFER – Get the iPhone mini 12 256GB for only $7/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $36.17/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Get iPhone SE 64GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $24.80/mo for 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards
- Stay connected with family – add a line and save $15/mo in (MB,SK,QC) and $20/mo in main regions.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone. (QC)
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One when you sign up through Rogers.
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection. (ON)
- Act fast and get an extra 15GB of data for $5 per month
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $15 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Trade-in and save up to $825 on iPhone 13 family
- Add Stream+ to any Mobility plan and save big on video streaming.
- Save up to $708 on a like-new iPhone.
- Save up to $720 per year with the TELUS Family Discount.
- Sign up for Optik TV and Internet 75 today and get a free 55” 4K HDR TV worth $549.99.(BC &AB)
- Go faster this spring with PureFibre Gigabit Internet from $89/mo (BC &AB)
- Refer a friend to Telus and get a $100 bill credit
- Up to $880 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
- AIR TRANSAT – TELUS Privilege members, enter for a chance to win a $5,000 gift card. Contest ends May 25, 2022 (QC Only)
- Save up to $797 on iPhone 12 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back
- Add Pik TV for only $10/mo with TELUS Internet. (AB & BC Only)
- Get LivingWell Companion Go for $45/mo (main regions only)
- Order TELUS Internet & get Apple AirPods Pro worth $329.(AB & BC Only)
- Get TCL 20 Pro 5G for as low as $10 per month.
- Save up to $470 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back.
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
- Get up to $200 in bill credits and Amazon Echo Show. (QC only)
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Get PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security from $122/mo. (BC &AB)
- Save $840 when you bundle Optik TV and Internet on a 2 year term (BC & AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Get a $300 bill credit when you sign up for any pro-monitored plan online (ON)
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
New deals:
- Public Mobile has partnered with Tree Canada to plant a tree for every Certified Pre-Owned device purchased.Plus, get a free one-time 5GB data add-on. For a limited time.
Ongoing deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- Chat more with free international calling
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top-up.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Affordable nationwide plans with no term contracts, no credit checks and no commitment.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second-anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- Ardene is your one-stop shop for every season’s must-haves and Virgin Plus Members get an extra 15% off online and in store.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for only $20/mo. for 24 months with Sweet Pay
Ongoing deals:
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- iPHONE PLUS MEMBER BENEFITS. Get iPhone SE for only $22.95/mo. with Sweet Pay.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $24 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $44, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- Internet + TV from $55/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $31, $33, $37, $42, $46, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + GET A $50 VISA PREPAID CARD
- 6GB for $39/mo. when you bring your own phone.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Get the new Galaxy A53 5G is available for $55/mo with 6GB fast LTE data. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Bring your own phone offers (Limited Time) 15GB for $40/mo, 18GB for $45/mo.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available for $65/mo. with 15GB fast LTE data.
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(10+15GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(15+15GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $80/mo.
Ongoing deals:
- iPhone 13 is available for $20/mo. With TradeUp on a $55/mo. plan with 18GB of data. After Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Add a line and get 6GB of data for only $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- Samsung Galaxy A13 included for $50/mo. 9GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Samsung Galaxy A03s included for $40/mo. 6GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE included for $60/mo. 9GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes TradeUp credit and Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $35 & $40 on Bring your own phone plans.
- iPhone 11 is available for $50/mo. 6GB FAST LTE DATA
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer : Get 15GB data for $50/mo. and 18GB for $55/mo.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for 6 months.
- Unlimited 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Add Freedom Internet 150 to your existing mobile plan for only $55/mo. Available in Alberta and BC.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $20/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 or Complete 125 plans.
- Save up to $15/mo. Sign up for new wireless service and save on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- VIPs deserve our best plan. Get the VIP 20 plan for $80/mo. for up to 24 months.
- Save money while traveling
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get 15% off when you buy 2 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- For every 5 maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for 3 months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ get your first month free!
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Get 10GB of rollover data for $55 month
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Add a Smart Home or Security plan and get up to a $150 bill credit
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy our Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
New deals:
- Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB available for $20/month for 24 months.
Ongoing deals:
- Google Pixel 6 128GB starting from $33.25/month for 24 months.
- Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus.
- Combine two services and take your rewards to a whole new level
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
New deals:
- Power your life starting at only $10/mo in MyTab payments with the Moto G Power when you choose an Unlimited plan with 25BG Fast LTE.
- Bill credits on – Fibre+ Internet, TV & Mobile, Fibre+ Internet & Mobile, Fibre+ Internet & TV.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Browse the best deals on Internet and TV, including Fibre+ 500 Internet with WiFi 6 technology from only $79/mo.
- Get the new Samsung A53 5G on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE from $25/mo.
- Experience next-gen WiFi 6 technology with Fibre+ Internet 500, only $79/mo on a new 2-year ValuePlan.
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Free $25 account bonus with the purchase of a $100 top-up plus get a free sim.
- Free SIM offer valid with the purchase of a $100 SpeakOut top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
New deals:
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with automatic top up for $50/mo, 15.5GB for $60/mo, 20.5GB for $70/mo. (ON)
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data for automatic top up for $25/mo, 3G B for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo(ON)
- 750MB with automatic top up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan. (ON)
Ongoing deals:
- Get 5GB of bonus data on select plans (QC Only)
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC