Over 10 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming, says Microsoft

Microsoft says more than 10 million people have used its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service.

The company revealed the figure during its Q3 2021 earnings call. It’s a notable statistic since public data into the game streaming landscape has largely been unavailable. Historically, Microsoft has only offered random stats like “20 percent of Cloud Gaming players use touch controls,” and even less is known about user habits for Google Stadia. (Nvidia GeForce Now, meanwhile, offers a free trial that includes in numbers)

That said, Microsoft didn’t provide any further details about Cloud Gaming’s audience, so it’s hard to gauge ongoing success. All we really know is that Game Pass — the $16.99 CAD/month ‘Ultimate’ tier of which is required for Cloud Gaming — hit 25 million subscribers in January. No data on monthly active users of Cloud Gaming has been provided, nor did Microsoft clarify what constitutes a single stream (i.e. ‘x’ number of minutes).

We don’t even know how many of these 10 million-plus people are existing Game Pass members. That’s because Game Pass has had a “$1 for your first month” introductory offer for a while now, meaning it’s unclear how many people may have signed up, tried out streaming and later cancelled.

Still, unlike, say, Google’s beleagured Stadia service, Microsoft has been positioning Cloud Gaming as merely an option, rather than its core gaming platform. On top of Cloud Gaming being available on iOS, Android, Xbox consoles and PC, consumers can still purchase Xbox/PC games physically or digitally as normal. Xbox is also still positioning Cloud Gaming as a beta as it plans to expand the service to other platforms, like TV apps and Roku-esque streaming sticks.

In related news, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox hardware revenue was up 14 percent in Q3, although it warned that future performance could be affected by Chinese production shutdowns.

Via: The Verge