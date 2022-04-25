GM is building an electric Corvette

In a recent tweet, Chevrolet has shared that it’s electrifying the Corvette.

It appears that the automaker will “electrify” the Corvette, likely with some sort of hybrid turbo “as early as next year,” and then a fully electric version will follow.

The electric vehicle (EV) version of the Corvette is what’s more exciting, and if GM can capture any of the magic Porsche packed into the Taycan with its EV sportscar, then drivers are in for a real treat.

Unfortunately, it appears that the new EV Corvette will feature the company’s modern “Vet” design with sharp angular features that follow modern design trends.

BREAKING: An electrified #Corvette will be available as early as next year and a fully electric version to follow. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/6lDUWpOIZ2 — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) April 25, 2022

In August of 2020, the automaker filed a patent for the word “E-Ray,” suggesting that the electric Corvette will utilize some of the classic Stingray’s design characteristics. However, according to the video attached to its latest tweet, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The car still looks hawt, but given this is the first Corvette EV, I’d prefer a more bespoke design. I understand that keeping the hybrid/gas vehicles and the EVs similar gives drivers choice, but I still feel automakers should take that extra step to make their EVs stand out.

For example, GM adopted this strategy with its GMC Hummer EV and the upcoming Cadillac Lyric.

Source: Chevrolet