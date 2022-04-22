Federal government expands Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program

The federal government is expanding its Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program to include more vehicles.

The program was introduced in 2019 and gives Canadians up to $5000 for purchasing or leasing an eligible zero-emission vehicle. While the incentive covered several different cars, the list was not exhaustive.

The government has announced it will expand the program to include minivans, light-duty pickup trucks, and SUVs to change this. The change is effective April 25th.

“Helping Canadians make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle is win-win-win: it keeps our air clean, helps people save money on fuel, all while positioning Canada as a leader on building and powering these cars,” Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, said.

“[This] announcement is about making sure Canadians have the options they need — whether you want to make your next family car, or your ride to work, a zero-emission vehicle.”

The Government of Canada will also introduce a sales mandate to fuel the push toward cleaner cars. The move will see 20 percent of vehicles sold by 2026 be zero-emission. The sales figure will increase to 60 percent by 2030. These steps are on the way to achieving 100 percent by 2035.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Transport Canada