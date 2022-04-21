Wu-Tang Clan gear is coming to Fortnite on April 23

Fortnite‘s next epic crossover is with the 90’s hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The new skins are set to drop into Fortnite on April 23rd at 8pm ET/5am PT and will be accompanied by other “Wu Wear” items, including back blings, Pickaxes, a glider, weapon wrap and an emote.

Bring da ruckus and enter the Wu-Tang Clan 👐 Put your hands up cause @WuTangClan is bringing a style revolution to Fortnite on April 23 at 8 PM ET. Read more: https://t.co/ua3VsA8OCn pic.twitter.com/DqIhdqfOwJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 21, 2022

Unfortunately, the collaboration doesn’t bring Method Man, RZA, Masta Killa or any other member of the group to the game, and instead, brings the group’s style and gear to Fortnite.

The two skins coming to the game on April 23rd are ‘THROWBACK BG’ and the ‘B.R.I.T.E.’ outfit, both of which have a ‘No Cap’ style that you can switch to. The ‘WUWEAR Worldwide’ Back Bling is included with the ‘THROWBACK BG’ outfit, whereas the ‘Neck Protector Picaxe’ will be available separately. Similarly, the ‘Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling’ is included with the ‘B.R.I.T.E.’ outfit, whereas its ‘Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe’ will be available separately.

Additionally, the following Wu-Tang inspired items will also be available in the Fortnite Item Shop on April 23rd:

Shimmy Surfer Glider

Wu Wrap

Wu-Tang is Forever Emote

Wu-Tang Clan are the latest in a long list of artists and musicians featured in Fortnite, including Marshmello, Major Lazer, Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and J Balvin.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games