Apple Fitness+ let’s you dance to BTS for International Dance Day

Apple Fitness+ is letting you dance with BTS.

The BTS collaboration is part of the company’s content package for International Dance Day on April 29th. This means starting next week new workouts led by Fitness Plus trainer Ben Allen offer choreography from several BTS music videos.

Some of the songs include Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Dynamite, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), DNA, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Permission to Dance, and Life Goes On.

Other artists will also be available as part of this update, including Queen and ABBA.

On International Dance Day, Apple Watch users will be encouraged to find some time to dance and get a limited-edition award and animated stickers for Messages for completing any dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Fitness+ will also feature a selection of dance workouts to help subscribers get more awards, including six 20-minute workouts across Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists.

Fitness+ is also introducing a new workout collection on April 25th to get subscribers dancing any day of the year. “Get into a Groove with Dance,” starts off with three 20-minute workouts from each of the Fitness+ dance trainers.

Apple Fitness+ costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and all Apple Watch users can try Fitness+ free for one month in Canada. Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple