Rogers is offering some customers 5GB of free data

Rogers is offering some wireless customers 5GB of free monthly mobile data every month for the next 15 months, according to a screenshot sent to MobileSyrup by a reader.

To redeem the extra data, sign in to your MyRogers account and select ‘Get this offer.’ If you haven’t received a text from Rogers and you’re a current Rogers customer, it’s worth logging into your MyRogers account just to make sure it hasn’t appeared.

It’s unclear how widespread this offer is or if it’s regional.

Have you received this offer from Rogers? Let us know in the comment section below.

Thanks Christopher

Image credit: Christopher