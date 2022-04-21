Canadians rank Telus as Canada’s most respected mobile provider

For the second year, Canadians ranked Telus as the country’s most respected mobile service provider.

The award was given out by Canada’s Most Respected, a program that reaches awarding decisions by polling Canadians on the most respected organizations in a variety of sectors.

According to a press release, Telus says it’s recognized for customer service, community giving, team culture, overall brand trust, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Providing Canadians with the best customer experience is an ongoing journey that requires listening, learning and understanding our customers’ growing mobility needs,” Jim Senko, president of mobility solutions, said.

“Our team strives to deliver on a fast and reliable network that helps Canadians stay connected to the people and information that matter most.”

Koodo, a Telus flanker brand, ranked second. Fido took third place.

Telus was also recently listed as providing the fastest mobile speeds in Canada in the first quarter of the year by Ookla, a title the Vancouver-based company frequently takes.

Source: Telus