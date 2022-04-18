Telus offered Canadians the fastest mobile speeds this past quarter: report

Telus continues its mobile lead in Canada by being ranked the fastest mobile operator during the year’s first quarter.

Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence reported the provider offered download speeds of 94.48Mbps. The Vancouver-based phone provider has ranked first in every quarter of Ookla’s Speedtest since Q3 2020.

Bell offered the second fastest mobile download speeds with 86.06Mbps, and Rogers was third with 71.70Mbps. This is the same order of scores the big three reported in Ookla’s last quarterly mobile report.

Fido offered speeds of 66.85Mbps, Vidéotron 58.82Mbps, and Freedom Mobile 43.83Mbps.

Despite Freedom Mobile offering the slowest speeds among the top six, it topped the list for providing the lowest latency at 18ms. The brand has been offering the lowest latency since Q4 2020. This is the first time Freedom has lowered the latency since Q2 2021.

Vidéotron offered the highest consistency score at 92.2 percent. The score measures the consistent quality of service with at least 5Mbps download speeds and 1Mbps minimum upload speed.

Telus also ranked first on 5G performance with a median download speed of 162.47Mbps. This is the first time Telus has reported the highest score in this category. Since Ookla started tracking it in Q2 2021, it was a title Bell consistently held.

On specific devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was rated as the fastest phone this quarter, beating out the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro.

Fixed service

Like Telus, Shaw continued to hold onto its position as providing the fastest fixed broadband services this quarter with download speeds of 213.47 Mbps. The company has held the position since Q1 2021.

Bell offered the lowest latency at 5ms, and Rogers had the best consistency score with 89.8 percent.

Rogers ranked as the fastest provider for fixed services in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. Shaw was the quickest provider in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Bell was the fastest provider in Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Source: Speedtest