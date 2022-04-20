Sony now lets you update the PS5’s DualSense controller on PC

Sony has released a Windows app that allows PC users to update the PS5’s DualSense controller.

The app, titled “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller,” can be downloaded from PlayStation’s website.

Until now, you needed a PS5 to update the DualSense, which didn’t exactly help those looking to use the gamepad on PC, where it’s been compatible since the PS5 launched in 2020. As is the case on PS5, users will need to connect the DualSense to their PC with a USB cable to complete the update.

It makes sense that PlayStation is streamlining the process on PC. Over the past couple of years, the company has been investing more heavily in the platform through such PlayStation console game ports as Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Days Gone and Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection. PlayStation Now, the company’s game streaming service, is also available on PC.