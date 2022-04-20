Check out Huawei’s Spring sale on Amazon

Huawei is currently offering solid discounts on several of its wearable, computing and audio offerings as part of the company’s ‘Spring Kick-Off Promotion’ on Amazon.

Check out the most notable deals from the promotion below:

Huawei Watch GT 3 46 mm: $278.99 (regularly $328.99)

Huawei Watch GT 3 46 mm stainless steel: $398.99 (regularly $428.99)

Huawei MateView GT 27-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: $448.99 (regularly $498.99)

Huawei MateView GT 34-inch 165Hz Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: $698.99 (regularly $748.99)

Huawei MateBook D 15 Laptop + Free Backpack: $998.99 (regularly $1,098.99)

Huawei MateBook 14 with 2K FullView Display: $1,398.99 (regularly $1,698.99)

Huawei Sound Joy, Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $168.99 (regularly $198.99)

Huawei FreeBuds Pro: $248.99 ($80 off coupon applied at checkout)

It’s worth noting that these deals are available until tomorrow, April 21st. Check out the full promotion here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon