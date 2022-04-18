Public Mobile’s new flash sale offers 2GB bonus data for six months

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile has gone live with its Vaisakhi promotion, which offers new customers 2GB of additional bonus data every month for six months, along with 750 long-distance calling minutes for calls made to India.

The only requirement to claim the promotion is that you need to be a new customer Public mobile customer, and be enrolled in any one of Public Mobile’s $25+ plans.

To claim the offer, you need to head to Public Mobile’s website and submit your email on the homepage by today, April 18th. Expect to receive an email from Public Mobile containing a promo code in the next few days. Activate a new $25+ line with the promo code before April 29th, and the bonus data/long-distance minutes will be applied to your account within two business days.

Check out all $25+ Public Mobile plans below:

$25 for 500MB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting

$35 for 2.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting

$40 for 4.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting

$50 for 10GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes with unlimited international texting

$60 for 15GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes with unlimited international texting

$70 for 20GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes with unlimited international texting

Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: Public Mobile