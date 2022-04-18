Where to stream Better Call Saul’s final season in Canada

Two years after Season 5, the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will finally premiere on April 18th.

However, it should be noted that the 13-episode Season 6 is being split in two. The first half will kick off with a two-episode premiere on the 18th and run until May 23rd, with the latter half picking up on July 11th and concluding on August 15th.

For this final season, AMC is doing something a little different — the series will air on both its TV network and its AMC+ streaming service. This means that those who have AMC’s TV channel and cord-cutters alike can tune into the Season 6 premiere on April 18th at 9pm ET.

AMC+ costs $6.99/month in Canada and is available exclusively as a channel on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Set before the events of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul follows fan-favourite Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) as he works to become the lawyer who eventually meets Walter White (Bryan Cranston). In the final season, Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) get up to even shadier business while Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) wage war against Lalo (Tony Dalton). Quebec City’s own Michael Mando co-stars as Nacho.

Note: if you’re looking to watch Better Call Saul‘s first five seasons, you’ll need to head to Netflix Canada.

Image credit: Sony Pictures Television/AMC