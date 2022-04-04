DJI’s next mini drone may include obstacle avoidance and a better camera

DJI’s most consumer-friendly drone might be getting an even more consumer-friendly refresh sometime in 2022. This update could include longer flight times, better obstacle avoidance and an improved camera.

The new drone is rumoured to be called the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which might suggest that there will be a ‘Pro’ and a ‘Standard’ version of the next Mini. I’d expect the Pro to offer more features, but they may be software-only like DJI did with the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Pro. In that case, the Pro version featured more storage and access to additional file codecs.

In the new leaks, the Mini 3 Pro appears to weigh 249g, making it suitable for flying without a license in Canada. If you want to fly a drone that weighs more than 250g, you’re legally required to complete an online course.

As a DJI Mini 2 owner, I’m the most excited to see what kinds of other camera improvements the company puts in the drone this time. According to a tweet from known DJI leaker Jasper Ellens, the new DJI Mini 3 Pro will feature an improved gimbal and a larger f/1.7 aperture instead of f/2.8, allowing for more light to reach the camera.

This is the new #DJI #Mini3Pro. It has a bigger 2453 mAh battery. Improved 3-axis gimbal and camera E24 F1.7. Huge front and ground sensors and … new backwards sensors. Weight: 249g. Time to sell your Mini 2. I expect a announcement in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/CvW9YfmkRg — Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) April 2, 2022

The lens is also more recessed, suggesting that it might catch less glare and that the revamped gimbal position will be able to rotate the camera in new ways.

Other changes spotted in this leak suggest that there will be more obstacle avoidance sensors on the front and rear of the drone to help prevent it from crashing into things. These sensors could also help the drone automatically track and follow you. This feature has been exclusive to DJI’s premium drones for the past few years, but it would make sense for it to come to the Mini given it’s become popular with content creators.

Apart from the tweaked design, the final change is that the battery — at least in the 3 Pro — is reportedly 2,453 mAh, instead of the 2,250 mAh that the DJI Mini 2 features.

Ellens predicts that DJI Mini 3 Pro will be announced at some point over the next two weeks.

Source: @JasperEllens Via: The Verge