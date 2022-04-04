Google’s April update is now available for supported Pixel devices

Google’s April software update for its supported Pixel devices is rolling out now. Supported Pixel devices in the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5 series and the Pixel 6 series.

Yes, finally, the Pixel 6 series is getting the update at the same time as other devices.

This update includes the following :

Battery and Power

Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories (Pixel 6 & 6 Pro only)

Camera

Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in (Pixel 6 & 6 Pro only)

Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview (Pixel 6 & 6 Pro only)

User Interface

Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers

Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer

Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active

Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third-party launchers

Additionally, the security patch mentions about five fixes that moderate from high to moderate severity.

The update should be hitting your device over the air. If you can’t wait for the over-the-air update, the OTA files and factory images are now available.

Recent Pixel 6 updates have either launched late or included a series of random bugs, so if you’re rocking one of those devices, hopefully, this patch isn’t too problematic.

Source: Google, (2)