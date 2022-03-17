Samsung Galaxy A53 offers expandable storage and lacks charging brick

Samsung’s ‘Awesome’ series is full of mid-range smartphones, and now the company has three new additions to its lineup. Although Samsung announced three new devices, the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53 and A33, it seems that only the A53 is coming to Canada.

The Galaxy A53 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and reduced blue light so your eyes can stay comfortable while looking at your phone.

Samsung emphasized the smartphone’s sound quality, stating that it’s louder than before and supports Dolby Atmos.

The mid-range smartphone features four cameras on the rear with a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 64-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel depth shooter and another 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The A53 sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on its Infinity-O display alongside the quad cameras on the back.

The phone also offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage up to 1TB.

The handset sports a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging. However, in a first for the A series, the device lacks a charging brick in the box. Samsung claims the A53 can last for two days, but we’ll need to try it out to find out if that claim is accurate.

Other features include 5G with supported carriers, Android 12, One UI 4.1 and IP67 water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy A53 is available for pre-order now in its Awesome Black colour variant with the phone officially launching on April 1st. If you pre-order the Galaxy A53 between now and March 31st at Samsung, you’ll also get a free Galaxy Buds Live.

The mid-range A53 is now available for pre-order for $589.99.

Source: Samsung