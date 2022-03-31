Telus’ mobile network offers consistent quality, according to Tutela report

Telus’ mobile network “dominated” in quality tests, scoring highest in Tutela’s latest ‘Canada State of Mobile Experience‘ report.

In an email to MobileSyrup, Tutela highlighted points from the report, noting that Telus had the highest ‘Excellent Consistent Quality on a 5G Network’ at 91.6 percent. Telus also scored the best for ‘Excellent Consistent Quality’ of its overall network at 82.9 percent, followed closely by Bell at 82.4 percent and Rogers at 77.7 percent.

Tutela details in its report that its annual benchmark evaluated 879,152 speed and latency tests “conducted on the smartphones of real-world users of national mobile operators within Common Coverage Areas, between September 2021 and February 2022.

The report also breaks down what, exactly, an 82.9 percent consistent quality score means. In short, Tutela says that 82.9 percent of Telus’ mobile connections were good enough to handle demanding tasks and apps like 1080p video streaming, high definition group video calling, and real-time mobile gaming.

Tutela also shared “Core Consistent Quality” scores measured the percentage of connections that “users’ average experience met the minimum recommended performance thresholds for lower performance applications.” That included standard definition (SD) quality video, voice calls, and web browsing.

Again, Telus scored best here at 91.9 percent, followed by Bell at 90.4 percent, with Rogers taking third at 87.3 percent.

Finally, Tutela shared a breakdown of key performance indicators (KPIs) for each network overall and for 5G specifically.

Tutela describes itself as an “independent crowdsourced data company” that gathers information on mobile infrastructure and tests wireless experiences.

You can view the full report here.