Telus working to bring PureFibre X network to Coquitlam and kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation

Telus is investing $110 million to bring its PureFibre X network to Coquitlam and kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation in B.C.

The new internet tier offers upload and download speeds of 2.5Gbps. Telus first launched the tier last month in Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

The telecom giant says the platform offers the fastest speeds in the country among major providers.

Work on the PureFibre network in Coquitlam is underway, and a majority of homes and businesses will be connected by the end of next year.

“This addition to our infrastructure will also allow us to better communicate with our members who live here in our ancient village of slakəyánc (Coquitlam I.R. 1) as well as with our members who live in other parts of Canada and the United States,” John Peters, Councillor kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation, said.

“As well, the upgrade will allow us to utilize new Telus tools and technology, such as their online digital literacy courses and Vidflex by Worldplay, and provide new ways for the Nation to share our language and cultural activities and be better connected to each other, no matter where we live.”

Telus’ PureFibre X internet plan also includes Wi-Fi 6 technology, the fastest Wi-Fi available in Western Canada. The combination of the two will allow people to experience faster speeds on more devices at the same time. Users can simultaneously game, answer video calls, and stream in 4K.

Telus plans on expanding its PureFibre network to more communities in the coming years.

