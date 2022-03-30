Natural Resources Canada invests $937,250 to install 107 EV chargers across NB

In an effort to meet the country’s 2035 100 percent new zero-emission vehicle goal, the Government of Canada is trying to make the process of purchasing, charging and driving electric vehicles (EVs) easier for people in New Brunswick, and across the country in general.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson announced yesterday a $937,250 investment in NB Power, funded through the Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), to help support the installation of up to 107 EV chargers across New Brunswick.

Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is key to achieving our climate targets. That’s why we’re investing $937k to help @NB_Power install 107 new #EV chargers in New Brunswick. More: https://t.co/0XecmZEaaN pic.twitter.com/JgyluoyAqJ — Natural Resources (@NRCan) March 29, 2022

The 107 chargers will include Level 2 (208 / 240 V connectors 3.3 kW to 19.2 kW) chargers, fast chargers (20 kW to 49 kW), and fast chargers 50 kW and above. Please read the program guidelines for your eligibility criteria.

NB Power will select recipients of chargers depending on the demand, and the “EV chargers will then be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or at facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by March 2024,” reads Natural Resources Canada’s release.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play,” said Wilkinson. “Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in New Brunswick, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

It’s worth noting that there are several eligibility criteria and requirements for New Brunswick residents to participate in the new EV program. Read the program guidelines to learn more.

Source: Natural Resources Canada