Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in April 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has unveiled the three games hitting PS Plus in April.

First off, this month’s PS5 game is the third-person action multiplayer title Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The PS4 version is also free with PS Plus.

Meanwhile, the two free PS4 titles are the platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and roguelike deck builder Slay the Spire.

All three games will be free through PS Plus from April 5th to May 11th. In the meantime, March’s free PS Plus titles will remain available until April 4th.

A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $69.99/year in Canada.

In related news, PlayStation has finally unveiled its long-awaited expansion to the service, which will retain the PS Plus branding. Launching in June, the updated PS Plus will be broken into three tiers which offer game streaming, classic PS1/PS2/PSP titles, free game trials and more. Read a full breakdown here.

Image credit: THQ Nordic

Source: PlayStation