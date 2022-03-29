Here’s what’s new on BritBox this April 2022

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, their British programming-focused streaming service, in April.

BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In April, the service will add content like Macbeth (2018), Easter from Kings (2022) and BBC Presents: Stand Up for Live Comedy.

Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

April 1st

BBC Presents: Stand Up for Live Comedy

Live at the Apollo: Seasons 13-15

Live from the BBC: Seasons 1-3

The Stand Up Sketch Show: Seasons 1-3

Craig Ferguson: I’m Here to Help

Eddie Izzard: Definite Article

Eddie Izzard: Glorious

Gina Yashere: Skinny B*tch

John Bishop: Live: Supersonic – At the Royal Albert Hall

Russell Brand: Messiah Complex

Steve Coogan’s Stand Up Down Under (2013)

April 8th

Macbeth (2018)

April 12

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

April 16th

Easter from Kings 2022

April 22nd

Antiques Roadshow: Season 41

April 26th