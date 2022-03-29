Here’s what’s new on BritBox this April 2022

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, their British programming-focused streaming service, in April.
BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In April, the service will add content like Macbeth (2018), Easter from Kings (2022) and BBC Presents: Stand Up for Live Comedy.
Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:
April 1st
- BBC Presents: Stand Up for Live Comedy
- Live at the Apollo: Seasons 13-15
- Live from the BBC: Seasons 1-3
- The Stand Up Sketch Show: Seasons 1-3
- Craig Ferguson: I’m Here to Help
- Eddie Izzard: Definite Article
- Eddie Izzard: Glorious
- Gina Yashere: Skinny B*tch
- John Bishop: Live: Supersonic – At the Royal Albert Hall
- Russell Brand: Messiah Complex
- Steve Coogan’s Stand Up Down Under (2013)
April 8th
- Macbeth (2018)
April 12
Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
April 16th
- Easter from Kings 2022
April 22nd
Antiques Roadshow: Season 41
April 26th
- Doctor Foster