Spotify to integrate Greenroom’s live social audio into its main app

Spotify’s Clubhouse rival, Greenroom, could feature one significant upgrade over its competitors. According to Bloomberg, Spotify will integrate Greenroom into its base app and rename the service to be more accessible for users.

The live social audio app will be renamed Spotify Live and will be available on the main Spotify app. Content creators can still organize conversations, which subscribers will be able to listen in on.

While Bloomberg’s source is unnamed, evidence of the change was spotted in the code for the beta version of Spotify’s iPhone app.

Spotify’s Greenroom integration will reportedly take place in the second quarter of the year.

The Swedish audio and media company isn’t the only one to copy Clubhouse’s social audio functionality. Twitter launched Twitter Spaces, Meta has Live Audio Rooms via Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Discord also offer a similar feature. Clubhouse reached more than 10 million users within a year of its launch.

However, the social audio buzz has seemed to die down and has caused platforms like Spotify’s Greenroom to struggle, according to Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg