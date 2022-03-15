Tesla’s Tri-Motor Model X is now $15,800 more expensive than it was last week

Tesla vehicle prices are soaring higher by the day, with a new increment added Monday night, according to driveteslacanada.

The new increase in pricing comes just a week after the company’s long-range vehicle variants received a rate hike. This time, however, the price increase applied to the full Tesla lineup.

Those looking to order the Tesla Model X Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive would now have to pay $15,800 more than they would have compared to last week, whereas the most affordable Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is now $1,390 more expensive.

Musk has been vocal about increasing inflation over the recent months, which when paired with an ongoing conflict that has the potential to escalate further makes the perfect recipe for increasing costs of commodities and metals.

Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Check out the recent price increase in Tesla’s catalogue of vehicles below:

Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $121,990 to $128,990 (+$7,000)

Model S Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive: $169,990 to $177,990 (+$8,000)

Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: $59,990 to $61,380 (+$1,390)

Model 3 Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range: $68,990 to $71,990 (+$3,000)

Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Performance: $76,990 to $81,490 (+$4,500)

Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $132,990 to $146,990 (+$14,000)

Model X Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive: $168,490 to $184,290 (+$15,800)

Model Y Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range: $78,990 to $82,990 (+$4,000)

Model Y Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Performance: $85,290 to $89,290 (+$4,000)

In other Tesla and Elon Musk-related news, the company recently recalled thousands of vehicles in U.S. over a Boombox feature, and Musk is feeling ballsy and wants to go up against Russian President Vladimir Putin in ‘single combat.’

Image credit: Tesla

Via: driveteslacanada