Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles in U.S. over Boombox feature

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has recalled 578,607 vehicles in the U.S., marking its tenth recall in the country over the past four months.

The latest recall stems from pedestrians being unable to hear a warning sound when a vehicle’s approaching because of loud music played from the vehicle’s external “Boombox” feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes this as a violation of federal safety standards. Given EVs make little noise when in motion, warning signals must be emitted through the Pedestrian Warning System (PWS).

The recall includes 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles.

“While Boombox can enhance the conspicuity of the vehicle to pedestrians, a vehicle that uses Boombox when in motion may cause the PWS to be noncompliant with [regulations], which could increase the risk of a collision,” the NHSTA notes in a document posted to its website. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this.”

It’s unclear how this recall affects the Canadian market.

Source: NHTSA