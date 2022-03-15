Canadian-led Ms. Marvel gets June Disney+ premiere, first trailer

Marvel Studios has confirmed that its Ms. Marvel series will premiere on Disney+ on June 8th.

The date was revealed alongside the first official trailer for the show:

Notably, the show stars newcomer Iman Vellani, who hails from Markham, Ontario and previously worked with the Toronto International Film Festival. The trailer also features the mega-popular song “Blinding Lights” from Toronto’s own The Weeknd.

In the series, Vellani plays the eponymous superhero, alter ego Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager in Jersey City. Kamala is a major fan of the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel, as she balances high school, family commitments and burgeoning shape-shifting powers.

Notably, Vellani will reprise the role in next February’s The Marvels, co-starring alongside Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris.

Interestingly, Ms. Marvel premiering on June 8th means weekly new episodes will coincide with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which hits Disney+ on May 25th. Typically, Disney has avoided Marvel and Star Wars content overlapping like this; last year, Hawkeye debuted with two episodes so its finale would air one week before The Book of Boba Fett. Therefore, you might want to plan to get up a little earlier on Wednesdays starting June 8th if both Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi interest you.

Ms. Marvel is Marvel’s second Disney+ show for this year, following the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight, which kicks off on March 30th. She-Hulk, which stars Canada’s own Tatiana Maslany as the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, is expected to premiere sometime in mid-2022. Finally, the Captain Marvel spin-off Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, will release sometime later this year.

It’s worth noting that Canadians are slowly dominating Marvel Studios productions. In addition to the aforementioned Vellani and Maslany, we have Vancouver’s Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) in Secret Invasion, Mississauga’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) in future Marvel projects and Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds in the third Deadpool (which is also set to be directed by frequent Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy from Montreal).

Image credit: Marvel Studios