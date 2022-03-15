Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 is coming to Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 One UI 4.1.1 is coming to a wide range of Galaxy devices, including the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.

This update is starting to roll out right now, but it might be a while before it makes its way to Canada.

The One UI 4.1.1 update will start with the foldables, but will also extend to the S21 series, recent A series devices, the Tab S7 FE, the S20,the Z Fold, theZ Flip, the Note series, the S10 series, the A series, the Tab S series and more.

One UI 4.1.1 includes Google Duo live sharing feature, so you can share photos in the gallery, your browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes, all while you’re on a video call. You’ll be able to take and edit photos in RAW. Additionally, it includes an object eraser, so you can remove shadows or distracting objects in the background. There’s also a Grammarly-powered keyboard to ensure that you’re writing has correct grammar and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Tab Active 2 both received their March Security update on March 15th.

Source: Samsung