Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy returns on June 22

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 alongside a release date.

After a two-year wait, the Ontario-filmed The Umbrella Academy‘s third season will hit Netflix on June 22nd.

The very short clip shows the Umbrella Academy siblings about to square off against the unknown Sparrow Academy. This is pretty much exactly where the Season 2 cliffhanger ended. The Hargreeves siblings returned back from the past finding themselves in an alternate reality where their father is alive still and the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.

The Umbrella Academy stars Canada’s Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gallagher, Emmy Raver Lampman, David Castañeda and Justin H Min.

Source: Netflix