Apple removes LG’s UltraFine 5K monitor from its website

Apple no longer sells LG’s UltraFine 27-inch 5K monitor on its website.

A search for the display states “the product you’re looking for is no longer available,” pushing visitors to view similar products.

MacRumors first reported the change.

The removal comes less than a week after Apple launched its new Studio Display.

The 27-inch display features 5K resolution, and the screen goes up to 600 nits of brightness. There’s also a 12-megapixel webcam and three microphones powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. Further, the display features ‘True Tone,’ which adapts to the light in the room. As well, buyers can opt to get a nano texture applier to the glass to reduce reflections.

The display starts at $2,000. With add-ons, its costs $2,900.

